DA: Man pleads guilty to a dozen charges after robbing five banks

Gary Mark Crider, 50, pleaded guilty to a dozen charges related to a slew of robberies that began in the Denver Metro area back in December 2016, the DA said. (Photo: DIstrict Attorney's Office)

A man out on parole on separate charges pleaded guilty in Jefferson County court Wednesday morning to a dozen charges related to the robbing of five banks around the Denver metro area over a two-month span starting in December 2016.

Gary Mark Crider, 50, pleaded guilty to nine counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft after he hit three banks in JeffCo, one in Boulder County and another in Adams County, the District Attorney's Office said in a release.

In all, the five banks lost $26,000 after Crider robbed them. He hit the first bank on Dec. 9, 2016, and the last on Jan. 6, 2017, authorities said.

His sentencing is set for November 27 at 1 p.m. He's facing 34 - 44 years in prison and is being held in the JeffCo Jail on $250,000 bond.

He was caught thanks to a joint effort between the FBI, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Westminster Police Department and the Louisville Police Department.

Crider was out on federal parole in Colorado when he was taken into custody.

