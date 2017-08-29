DA: Man stole donations from friend dying of cancer

File photo

KUSA - A man was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Billings, Montana Friday just as he was about to continue on a bicycling trip across the U.S. for allegedly stealing money that had been donated to a friend battling cancer.

Prosecutors say Scott Kesterson, 52, started a donation fund in October 2013 that supported his friend and business associate Kelly de la Torre, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

She passed away in late November 2013, but the Denver District Attorney’s Office says Kesterson continued to raise money via the fund up until February 2014.

Rather than giving the approximately $12,000 in donations the fund raised to De la Torres’ family, prosecutors allege Kesterson used the money for himself.

He has been charged with one count of theft and one count of computer crime, and faces extradition to Denver.

