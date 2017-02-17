DA: Man took more than $1000 for home paint jobs that never happened

Keith Fells (Photo: Courtesy of Denver District Attorney Office)

A man is accused of conning his elderly male neighbors into paying him for a home paint job he never did, with one of his victims fined by his homeowner’s association for failing to paint his home, a press release from Denver’s District Attorney Office said.

Keith Fells is suspected of taking down payments greater than $500 each from his neighbors in 2015 and 2016, but never following through with the home exterior paint jobs.

Fells said the reason he couldn’t paint the homes was because of snow.

Fells is charged with two counts of theft from an at-risk person, and his court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Denver County Courtroom 2100 at 8:30 a.m.

