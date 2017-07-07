DA: Man wanted for intentionally hitting person with Honda Accord

Justin Tafoya (Photo: Courtesy 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office)

KUSA - Police are looking for a man who they say hit and severely injured another man with his Honda Accord after a verbal confrontation in a convenience store.

Justin Tafoya, 22, is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Adams County district attorney’s office said in a news release Friday.

The incident happened in the area of West 88th Avenue near Conifer Road in Thornton on May 27.

In addition to hitting 21-year-old Ryan Belearde, prosecutors say Tafoya also tried to mow down another man.

Belearde suffered a traumatic brain injury and has multiple fractures and internal injuries.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV