DA will not seek death penalty for accused Berthoud killer

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - District Attorney Cliff Riedel will not seek the death penalty in the case against the Berthoud man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last summer.

Tanner Flores, now 19, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle in Larimer County before driving her body to a small town on the Western Slope last June.

In a pretrial conference at the Larimer County Justice Center on Monday, Riedel told Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory M. Lammons that he would not seek the death penalty in the case, which goes to trial next week.

In Colorado, the death penalty is only an option for Class 1 felonies when the prosecution declares ahead of time in writing that they will seek it, which triggers a separate sentencing hearing after a guilty verdict is reached.

