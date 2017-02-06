(Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

KUSA - The driver who caused a fatal crash last month was drag racing, police say.

Ernestina Rosendo-Ponce, 39, is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say on Jan. 29, Rosendo-Ponce crashed into another car at the intersection of S. Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Street then tried to flee the scene.

The passenger in that car, Shuvonne Wickard, died. The driver was seriously injured.

Rosendo-Ponce was allegedly drinking before the crash and drag racing at the time.



She's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

(© 2017 KUSA)