Dangerous pursuit ends after suspect shot in Fountain

FOUNTAIN - The El Paso County Sheriff has confirmed that a suspect was injured by a deputy after a dangerous pursuit through Fountain on Tuesday morning.

According to KOAA the pursuit began just before 3 a.m. when a driver lead the El Paso County Sheriff's and Fountain Police Department in a pursuit with speeds that reached 100 miles per hour.

The incident came to an end near Roaring Springs Lane and Roaring Springs Avenue after one of the deputies fired a shot at the suspect.

There is no information regarding what sparked the incident, if the suspect was armed, or the condition of the suspect.

KOAA is reporting that multiple patrol cars and parked cars were damaged and one patrol car caught on fire.

The El Paso County Deputy in that vehicle was taken to the hospital.

