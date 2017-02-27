Deadly shooting at Pueblo Motel 6

PUEBLO - Pueblo Police say they aren’t looking for suspects after a person was shot and killed early Monday morning at a Motel 6.
It happened at around 2 a.m. at the motel on North Elizabeth Street, which is north of Highway 50 and west of Interstate 25, KOAA-TV reports.
Police are mum about what led up to the shooting, or what the potential motive may be.
It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.
