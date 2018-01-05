Death in Barnum neighborhood investigated as homicide

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department says the death of a man in the Barnum neighborhood late Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

The homicide happened at 24 S. Hazel Court – not far from Federal Boulevard and West Bayaud Avenue, according to DPD.

The victim has not been identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

No cause of death was released, or any information about why the death has been ruled a homicide in the first place.

As of Friday morning, DPD said no suspect information would be released.

© 2018 KUSA-TV