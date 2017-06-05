Death investigation in SW Denver

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - Police conducted what they’re referring to as a death investigation in southwest Denver Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of West Union Avenue – about a block east of South Lowell Boulevard and north of West Belleview Avenue.

Denver Police did not say if the death is considered suspicious, or what circumstances may have led up to it.

No additional information was released.

