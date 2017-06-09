GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Officers in Greenwood Village are conducting a death investigation near Cherry Creek State Park on Friday.

Details are limited, but police say they are not looking for any suspects related to the death.

Peoria Street is closed north of Orchard Road and south of Belleview Avenue as police investigate.

GVPD is asking people to avoid the area and find alternatives routes if possible.

Detour map (Photo: Greenwood Village PD)

