Death investigation near Cherry Creek State Park

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:57 AM. MDT June 09, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Officers in Greenwood Village are conducting a death investigation near Cherry Creek State Park on Friday.

Details are limited, but police say they are not looking for any suspects related to the death.

Peoria Street is closed north of Orchard Road and south of Belleview Avenue as police investigate.

GVPD is asking people to avoid the area and find alternatives routes if possible.

