Death of 3 people in Erie ruled murder-suicide

ERIE - The Boulder County Coroner’s has ruled the death of three people in Erie last month as a murder-suicide

On May 20, Erie Police Officers were called 1900 block of Gordon Court just on a report of a three people found dead in a home.

Once on scene, officers found 40-year-old Elizabeth Stacy Farrar and 4-year-old Ian Connor Farrar dead from multiple stab wounds.

48-year-old John Paul Farrar was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

It appears that Elizabeth and Ian were stabbed and killed by John, who then shot and killed himself, the coroner’s office said.

