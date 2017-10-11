Denver carjacking suspect caught on camera

(Photo: DPD)

DENVER - Police released a photo Wednesday afternoon of a man who they say stole a car by force earlier this month.

The crime occurred at around 3:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Colorado Boulevard – about a block north of Interstate 25, according to a bulletin sent out Wednesday afternoon by Denver Police.

While the victim’s vehicle has since been recovered, the suspect is on the loose.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is between 30 to 49 years old and 5’6” and 5’8.” At the time of the robbery, he had a moustache.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

