Denver man accused of leaving pipe bombs charged

KUSA - The man with Colorado connections accused of leaving several pipe bombs in a Denver hotel room made his first court appearance at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Friday.

Adam Nauveed Hayat is charged with possession of pipe bombs not registered with the ATF after several pipe bombs were found in the 35-year-old’s hotel room at the downtown Denver Sheraton.

Sources say investigators found a note on the mirror indicating that explosives were stored in the hotel room’s safe. The note also included a code to open it.

Authorities were first notified of the incident after hotel staff went into Hayat’s room to check on him when he failed to pay his bill. They called Denver Police early Thursday morning. DPD turned the case over to the FBI, who obtained a warrant to track Hayat’s phone – leading them to the Holiday Inn LAX in Los Angeles.

The charges against Hayat are still unclear, as they are a part of federal court documents that are typically sealed prior to someone’s first court appearance, 9Wants to Know has been told.

The documents outlining what Hayat is suspected of are expected to be available after his court date.

Hayat was a machine gunner and military policeman between June 1999 and July 2003, the Marines confirmed to 9Wants to Know in an email.

He was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom Jan. 5 through Oct. 17, 2004.

When he left the Marines, Hayat had the rank of a sergeant. Hayat enlisted in St. Louis, and has a number of awards.

The Marines would not release the circumstances or details of his discharged.

Hayat’s stepfather Frank Curtis told KSDK in St. Louis, the 36-year-old may have done this to get attention.

“I think it's all seeking attention,” Curtis said. “A cry for help if you would. He's hurting. He knows he's hurting. He's isolated himself and needs help.”

In an online post from Riverfront Times, Hayat’s photo appears as part of the Occupy movement with the photo caption saying, "I lost my job waiting tables two years ago after a series of breakdowns. I want the president to look into the backlog of disability claims at the veterans administration. I'm here on behalf of all veterans who deal with Gulf War Syndrome."

Without Hayat's written permission, 9NEWS can't get his records from the VA and can't fully explore what issues he may have had with the VA.

Curtis said he didn’t think the 36-year-old was trying to hurt anyone and doubted his ability to make a functional pipe bomb.

“In this case, I think I would be surprised if he actually knew how to build a pipe bomb. He’s not every mechanical," Curtis said.

Hayat has no local arrest record, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

