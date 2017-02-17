Denver man accused of leaving pipe bombs in hotel room to appear in court

Adam Hayat (Photo: Courtesy Jennifer Silverberg)

KUSA - Sources tell 9Wants to Know that the man with Colorado connections accused of leaving several pipe bombs in a Denver hotel room will make his first court appearance at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Friday.

Adam Nauveed Hayat’s court appearance is in connection to several pipe bombs found in the 37-year-old’s hotel room at the downtown Denver Sheraton, 9Wants to Know has been told. Sources say investigators found a note on the mirror indicating that explosives were stored in the hotel room’s safe. The note also included a code to open it.

Authorities were first notified of the incident after hotel staff went into Hayat’s room to check on him when he failed to pay his bill. They called Denver Police early Thursday morning. DPD turned the case over to the FBI, who obtained a warrant to track Hayat’s phone – leading them to the Holiday Inn LAX in Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested near LAX after pipe bombs found in his Denver hotel room

The charges against Hayat are still unclear, as they are a part of federal court documents that are typically sealed prior to someone’s first court appearance, 9Wants to Know has been told.

The documents outlining what Hayat is suspected of are expected to be available after his court date.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Colorado is expected to release a statement sometime Friday.

Hayat was a machine gunner and military policeman between June 1999 and July 2003, the Marines confirmed to 9Wants to Know in an email.

He was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom Jan. 5 through Oct. 17, 2004.

When he left the Marines, Hayat had the rank of a sergeant. Hayat enlisted in St. Louis, and has a number of awards.

The Marines would not release the circumstances or details of his discharged.

Hayat has no local arrest record, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

(© 2017 KUSA)