Denver man arrested for shooting acquaintance in the arm: Police

A Denver man is in custody after shooting someone he knew in the arm Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers arrived at a home on the 700 block of Lipan Street after they received a call about a possible shooting, the Denver Police Department tells 9NEWS.

When police got on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. While authorities admit the men knew each other, they won't explain what led to the shooting due to the ongoing investigation.

