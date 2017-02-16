Denver man arrested near LAX after pipe bombs found in his Denver hotel room

Pipe bombs were found at the downtown Denver Sheraton in a hotel room 37-year-old Adam Hayat was staying at. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A man with Colorado connections is facing federal charges after his arrest near Los Angeles International Airport – and a search of a hotel room where he had stayed in Denver yielded several pipe bombs, 9Wants to Know has learned.



Adam Hayat, 37, has no local arrest record, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.



Hayat could face a federal charge of possession of an unregistered explosive device.



Hayat had been staying at the Sheraton, located at 1550 Court Place in downtown Denver. He was arrested at the Holiday Inn LAX. Investigators found no similar materials there.



He flew into Los Angeles on Wednesday, sources said.



He is an American citizen. 9Wants to Know has learned that Hayat is a former U.S. Marine.

