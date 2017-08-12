Denver officer hit, injured trying to stop 4 motorcycles riding on race route

A motorcycle on the corner of Speer and Zuni moments after the officer was struck Saturday afternoon trying to stop four motorcyclists who'd somehow stumbled upon the Colorado Classic's race route. (Photo: Submitted to 9NEWS)

A Denver Police officer was hit and injured while trying to stop four motorcyclists who managed to somehow get on the Colorado Classic bike race route Saturday afternoon.

A motorcycle rider was also hurt, but at this time police say they don't know the extent of either person's injury.

The officer was hit at Speer and Zuni while trying to stop four riders who had somehow gotten through the barricades and made it onto the Colorado Classic race route, which is running through downtown Denver both Saturday and Sunday.

Both people were taken to a local hospital.

A second motorcyclist was taken into custody at 32nd and Federal, but two more remain on the loose.

Police continue to investigate this developing story.

© 2017 KUSA-TV