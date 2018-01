Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

KUSA - Denver Police have closed 38th Street in River North between Chestnut Pl. and Arkins Ct. while they investigate a shooting there Friday night.

Details are scarce at the time of this writing. Expect difficulty crossing the South Platte River at Washington Street.

Nearby businesses include the Welcome Inn and the Blue Moon Brewing Company building.

