Denver PD: Suspect arrested after carjacking

DENVER - A suspect accused of stealing two vehicles Monday morning is in custody, according to Denver police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers were called to 9th Avenue and Galapago Street on a report of a carjacking.

Police say the suspect drove the car to the 5000 block of Emerson Street, then stole a second car and fled the area again.

A short time later, the suspect crashed the second vehicle, and was taken into custody at I-76 and Federal Boulevard.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman said there may have been other minor crashes along the way as the suspect attempting a getaway.

More information about the suspect is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

