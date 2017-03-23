Denver pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty
We got a better understanding today about what was going on with a man accused of leaving pipe bombs in a hotel room in denver....he pleaded not guilty today in federal court. Adam Hayat was arrested outside Los Angeles International Airport last month a
KUSA 4:11 PM. MDT March 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thursday morning weather
-
Missing CSU student's body found in Florida
-
Hotel guests see cancellations, rate hikes ahead of solar eclipse
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
A remembrance for George Boivin
-
Climbing shelter dog practices her skills
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Suspected wolf-hybrid is just a dog, can go back to family
-
Giant chickens in Colorado
-
Non-wolf dog is just a dog
More Stories
-
Fire danger Thursday, snow Friday morningMar 23, 2017, 5:28 a.m.
-
Standoff prompts police to close stretch of US 36 in…Mar 23, 2017, 2:08 p.m.
-
Unusual products Coloradans search for on GoogleMar 23, 2017, 12:00 p.m.