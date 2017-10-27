Denver police ask for help in homicide investigation

Isiah Martinez (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER - Police are asking for help finding the killer of a man found dead in a southeast Denver parking lot.

Officers found the body of 23-year-old Isiah Martinez at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of E Warren Ave Monday.

The coroner's office confirmed Wednesday that Martinez's death was a homicide, and determined that he had died of a gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

E Warren Ave is located just east of I-25, between Evans and E Iliff Aves.

