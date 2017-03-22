Denver police investigate stabbing near 15th and California

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - Denver Police Department tweeted it is investigating a potential stabbing in the area of 15th and California.

The victim was a man, and his condition was not stated. A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

ALERT: #DPD investigating a possible stabbing in the area of 15th & California. 1 male victim. Suspect at-large. Active investigation. pic.twitter.com/bRj2pDXZUV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2017

Keep watching this page at 9NEWS for further updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV