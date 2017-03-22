Denver police investigate stabbing near 15th and California

DENVER - Denver Police Department tweeted it is investigating a potential stabbing in the area of 15th and California.
The victim was a man, and his condition was not stated. A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
ALERT: #DPD investigating a possible stabbing in the area of 15th & California. 1 male victim. Suspect at-large. Active investigation. pic.twitter.com/bRj2pDXZUV— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2017
ALERT UPDATE: Suspect in custody. Remains active investigation. #Denver https://t.co/Sqs6C2HXxm— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2017
Keep watching this page at 9NEWS for further updates.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs