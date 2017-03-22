KUSA
Close

Denver police investigate stabbing near 15th and California

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 11:54 AM. MDT March 22, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police Department tweeted it is investigating a potential stabbing in the area of 15th and California.

The victim was a man, and his condition was not stated. A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Keep watching this page at 9NEWS for further updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories