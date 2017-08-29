Denver police officer faces DUI charge after off-duty crash

Denver Police (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER (AP) - A Denver police officer faces a DUI charge after an off-duty crash in which he was seriously injured.



The Colorado State Patrol cited Sgt. Randy Penn after his Jeep ran off the road near Sedalia on Aug. 24 and went down an embankment. He has been released from the hospital.



Penn, who is 59, is a 30-year veteran of the force and most recently has been assigned to the Metro SWAT unit. He also was cited for careless driving and being in possession of a firearm while being intoxicated.



Denver Police spokesman Sonny Jackson says Penn was on vacation when the accident happened and that an internal affairs investigation has been opened.



Penn did not return a phone call from The Associated Press on Tuesday seeking comment.

© 2017 Associated Press