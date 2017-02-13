Denver police officer pleads guilty to theft

DPD Officer Julian Archuleta was arrested on theft charges Friday.

DENVER - A Denver police officer pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a crime scene he was investigating last October.

Julian Archuleta, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of first degree official misconduct and one count of second degree theft. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Immediately after his plea and sentencing, Archuleta resigned from the Denver Police Department.

Last October, Archuleta was on-duty assisting at a crime scene when he stole $1,200 in cash from a suspect's vehicle following a car crash.

The crash happened when two suspects in a vehicle fired shots in the direction of two parked police cars. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed.

A detective notified the Internal Affairs Bureau of the crime after watching Archuleta's body camera video.

The Denver District Attorney's Office charged Archuleta with tampering with physical evidence, theft, and two counts of first-degree official misconduct.

