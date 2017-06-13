Denver police seek man for felony menancing

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Police)

DENVER - Denver Police need help finding a man wanted for felony menacing.

According to a press release, the victims and a man were involved in an exchange on June 6 at 7:30 p.m. when the man purposefully backed into the victims' vehicle. The suspect then exited his car and threatened them with what seems to have been a metal expandable baton, before shattering the victims' rear window.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX, CO PL#543WMC that was reported stolen out of Denver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or to text 274637 with the title DMCS and your message. Callers can remain anonymous and the tip line is answered 24/7.

