Denver Police seeks Home Sweet Home robbers

One of the robbers. (Photo: Courtesy Denver Police Department)

DENVER - Denver Police need the public’s assistance in finding two wanted for robbing a gift shop.

The robbery happened at Home Sweet Home at 20 N. Sheridan Blvd. on May 23 at about 4 p.m.

The first robber was described as a white man in his 30s, standing at 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 190 pounds. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a purple button-up T-shirt paired with a Colorado Rockies T-shirt.

The second robber is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s, standing at 5 feet and 1 inch. The hair on both sides of her head is shaved, with the rest of her hair long enough to be pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867 or to text 274637 with the title DMCS and the message. Callers can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

The tip line is answered 24/7.

