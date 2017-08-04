Denver sheriff's officer charged with assaulting inmate

DENVER - An officer with the Denver Sheriff’s Department was formally charged Friday with assaulting an inmate inside of an elevator at the Downtown Detention Center.

Sgt. Randolph Romero, 50, is charged with third-degree assault for the March 18 incident.

Prosecutors say Romero physically took an inmate to the ground inside the elevator, injuring his wrists.

Other deputies were in the elevator at the time, but not involved I the assault.

Romero is set to appear in court again on Sept. 5.

