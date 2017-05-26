Deputies investigate gun store burglary in JeffCo

Deputies are investigating a burglary at Machine Gun Tours (Photo: KUSA)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Jefferson County deputies are searching for two men they say are armed with weapons stolen from a gun store early Friday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., an alarm went off at Machine Gun Tours on West Colfax Avenue near Wright Court.

Deputies do not know how many guns were taken, or how the suspects got into the store.

The men may have fled the area in a blue SUV.

