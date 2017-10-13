Deputies: Man chases other man with machete after argument

John Sarmiento (Photo: Courtesy Weld County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A man is in custody after the Weld County Sheriff’s Office says he chased another man with a machete and threatened to kill him after an argument.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Fern Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. The victim had called police and said he was being chased. He was able to escape.

Witnesses corroborated the victim’s story, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

John Sarmiento, 39, was arrested and is being held in the Weld County Jail on a charge for felony menacing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.

