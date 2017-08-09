Deputies: Suspects swallowed their meth stash to avoid arrest

Dustin James Shupe and Mark Jason Vankleeck (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Picasa)

WELLINGTON - Two men were hospitalized and are facing drug charges after allegedly carrying methamphetamine in their car and swallowing it to hide it from sheriff's deputies.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says deputies initiated the traffic stop on southbound I-25 at around 5:30 Sunday evening, but the car didn't pull over until after it exited the interstate in Wellington.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 28-year-old Dustin James Shupe, and the passenger, 33-year-old Mark Jason Vankleeck, appeared to be intoxicated after they were pulled over. Deputies saw what appeared to be methamphetamine on the front seats and floorboard of the car, and believed the men had swallowed large amounts of the drug in an attempt to hide it.

Both men were taken to a local hospital.

Vankleeck was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Larimer County jail on a drug possession charge. He was later released after posting bond. Shupe got out of the hospital Tuesday and was booked for drug possession and DUI, as well as multiple traffic violations. Bond has not been set for him as of Wednesday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV