Deputies trying to determine how child got badly injured

KUSA - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine how a child sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening.

The Denver Police Department said officers were notified about a sick child at Doull Elementary School, and later took him or her to the hospital.

Investigators believe the child, whose age and gender weren’t released, was injured in southern Jefferson County.

Deputies have said very little about what happened to the child or how they learned the injuries may have happened in Jeffco.

