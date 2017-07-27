Charges for deputy in wrong-way, head-on wreck that injured trooper

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A Colorado deputy now faces charges after a wrong-way, head-on wreck that seriously injured a trooper.

The crash happened on June 17 near East 48th Avenue and Manila Road in Aurora.

Arapahoe County Deputy Sheriff Dale Davis was responding to reports of a road rage incident involving a handgun when he hit Corporal Ivan Alvardo head-on, Aurora Police said at the time.

(Photo: KUSA)

Police say they do not know why they were going in opposite directions.

RELATED: State trooper recovering after head-on collision with deputy

Davis, 35, was served with a summons and complaint on Thursday charging him with misdemeanor careless driving resulting in injury and failing to drive on the right side of the road, a traffic infraction.

First responders on scene of a wreck involving a state trooper and an Arapahoe County deputy. (Photo: Sky9)

The Colorado State Patrol vehicle had its roof completely ripped off as first responders had to cut Alvardo out of the vehicle.

Davis was taken to the hospital at the time by ambulance but later released. He has been deputy with the department for six years.

Police say they do not know why they were going in opposite directions.

© 2017 KUSA-TV