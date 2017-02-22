Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say

(Photo: Lauren Talarico, KHOU 11 News)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputes are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home near Conroe.

It happened on Chestnut Meadow in the Carriage Hills Subdivision early Wednesday.

MCSO confirms an 11-year-old boy at the home called 911 after his dad stabbed his mom. When deputies arrived, they say they found the boy covered in blood with the confrontational suspect not far away.

Photos: Fatal shooting, stabbing at home near Conroe

Deputies say the dad moved towards them with the knife, and they were forced to open fire and kill him.

The dad and mom both died at the scene. They are identified as 41-year-old Medger Blake and 38-year-old Rose Blake.

Facebook Video: Air 11 over the scene

An active investigation is still underway at the home.

Deputies say family members from out of state on their way to Texas to care for the boy, who attends nearby Collins Intermediary School. The boy managed to lock himself in a bathroom for safety until deputies arrived.

There are no known records of violence at the home, deputies say.

Teddy bear on top of cruiser. Just brought little boy from home to car, he called 911 saying dad stabbed mom. So sad... #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MHEcJdbNeH — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 22, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)