Deputy shoots driver after short pursuit in Fort Lupton

KUSA - In Weld County, a man has been hospitalized after he was shot by a deputy at the end of a brief pursuit early on New Year's Eve.
According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Michael Dwayne Nash sped past a deputy along Highway 52 and College Avenue about 2:41 a.m. Sunday.
The deputy briefly pursued Nash after he did not pull over, a press release said.
Nash’s car came to a stop in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue in Fort Lupton.
“The suspect was armed with a handgun. The deputy discharged his weapon,” is all the press release from Weld County reveals about the incident.
Nash was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
Nash faces charges of felony menacing, felony eluding, prohibited use of a weapon and illegal discharge of a weapon. He also faces harassment/domestic violence charges, according to a news release from Weld County.
