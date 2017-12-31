KUSA
Close

Deputy shoots driver after short pursuit in Fort Lupton

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 2:38 PM. MST December 31, 2017

KUSA - In Weld County, a man has been hospitalized after he was shot by a deputy at the end of a brief pursuit early on New Year's Eve. 

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Michael Dwayne Nash sped past a deputy along Highway 52 and College Avenue about 2:41 a.m. Sunday. 

The deputy briefly pursued Nash after he did not pull over, a press release said. 

Nash’s car came to a stop in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue in Fort Lupton.

“The suspect was armed with a handgun. The deputy discharged his weapon,” is all the press release from Weld County reveals about the incident. 

Nash was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. 

Nash faces charges of felony menacing, felony eluding, prohibited use of a weapon and illegal discharge of a weapon. He also faces harassment/domestic violence charges, according to a news release from Weld County. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lieutenant Adam Turk at (970)
351-538. 

© 2018 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories