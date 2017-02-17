D'Evelyn High School principal found guilty of assault

Principal Tony Edwards

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Jefferson County principal arrested for harassment and third-degree assault was found guilty on Friday.

D'Evelyn Junior Senior High School sent a letter to parents saying Principal Tony Edwards has been placed on leave.

The district says it will review the court proceedings and take appropriate actions based on school policies.

PREVIOUS STORY: D'Evelyn High School principal arrested for assault

Edwards was arrested In November. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says the situation involves domestic violence.

Edwards was sentenced to two years of probation, domestic violence classes and 60 hours of public service.



