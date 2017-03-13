DNA used to make rendering of suspect in 1987 cold case

DENVER - A state-of-the-art technology may help investigators crack a 30-year-old cold case in Colorado Springs.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command released a rendering Monday of a man whose DNA was found among key evidence in the 1987 murder of 20-year-old Darlene Krashoc, who was stationed in Fort Carson at the time.

Using a technology called DNA phenotyping, investigators were able to determine the suspect’s eye color, hair color and face shape – information that was used to make a rendering of the man at the time of the murder as well as how he’d look today.

Krashoc’s body was found in the rear parking lot of a Korean restaurant at 2710 S. Academy Blvd. in the early morning hours of May 17, 1987.

Darlene Krashoc was murdered on March 17, 1987. (Photo: Courtesy Army CID)

The night before her death, she’d gone to a local club named Shuffles at 1861 S. Academy Blvd. with some members of her unit. She was last seen leaving the club shortly after midnight. Her body wasn’t found until 5:30 a.m.

The case still hasn’t been solved. Laboratory testing on key pieces of evidence found DNA that matched an unknown man – and it was that genetic material that was used for the rendering.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Army CID office at 1-844-ARMY-CID or email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil.

You can also reach out to Det. Montez or Investigator Browne at the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

