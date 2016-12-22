Doctor's license suspended for inappropriately touching teen

Generic doctor (Photo: 9NEWS)

KUSA - The Colorado Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor after an investigation found he unnecessarily touched a teen.

Dr. Michael Brazelton, a doctor at Healthy Habits Pediatrics in Littleton, performed an “unnecessary and ungloved physical examination” on a teenage patient who came to him with a cold, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The agency indicated that he touched the patient inappropriately.

Brazelton’s license to practice medicine in Colorado was stripped on December 20 following a hearing by a medical board panel.

Brazelton’s license was suspended one other time in 2006 after he admitted to surfing porn sites at work. He voluntarily went through counseling after that incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story described the alleged victim as female. The medical board did not specify the gender of the patient in this case.

Copyright 2016 KUSA