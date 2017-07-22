Document: Grand jury indicts father of Dylan Redwine

Mark Redwine (Photo: 9NEWS file photo)

KUSA - The La Plata County Sheriff's Office released an indictment against Mark Redwine Saturday afternoon in his son's death.

Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012 while visiting his father in Vallecito. His partial remains were found in June 2013.

Mark Redwine, 55, was arrested in Washington state early Saturday morning. He has been indicted for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

You can see the full indictment against him below:

Can't see the indictment? Click here: http://bit.ly/2ulcj0h

