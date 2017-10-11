Documents: Family members plotted Greeley man's murder
The affidavit reveals a long feud between Baker and his sister Carol. A lifelong friend of Randy described Carol as "evil" and told police the pair "have been at odds with one another since childhood." That same friend also noted that Carol and Randy's wi
KUSA 9:47 PM. MDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
DPS principal's shifting claims of racism revealed…Oct 11, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
Verify: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's…Oct 11, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Tenn. boy diagnosed with heart failure wants cards…Oct 11, 2017, 8:49 p.m.