Documents shed light on pipe bombs found in Denver hotel

KUSA - New documents give us details on what police found in the Downtown Denver Sheraton alongside six pipe bombs on Feb. 15.

The four-page criminal complaint says a Denver police officer found the word “explosives” on the closet mirror of Adam Hayat’s hotel room after he didn’t pay his bill.

The officer also saw pipes on the floor and found a green ammunition case in the room’s safe.

Bomb squad officers found six pipe bombs, two metal, four plastic, empty rifle shells and a flammable liquid inside that case.

Elsewhere in the room, Hayat, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, had papers from the Denver Probate Court and Denver Health, as well as a firearms transaction receipt from Bass Pro Shops.

Hayat is charged with possession of unregistered firearms. He faces three years in prison, a $250,000 fine and probation.

His stepfather told KSDK in St. Louis he thinks Hayat was just looking for attention.

