Documents: Woman accused in hit-and-run had duct taped side view mirror

KUSA - A woman accused of hitting a young boy and speeding off later told an officer the damage to her luxury SUV occurred when she was backing out of the garage, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

The woman, identified by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as Kimberley Miller, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving causing serious injury, failing to notify police of an accident, and operating a vehicle without headlights.

No one answered the door Wednesday afternoon at Miller’s Parker-area home.

“No comment,” her husband, Kevin Miller, said when a 9NEWS reporter reached him by telephone.

The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Douglas County. A 12-year-old boy was hit by a white SUV, thrown onto the hood and fell to the street, breaking the passenger-side mirror.

The driver of the vehicle – described by witnesses as a 2012 or newer Lexus CT200h – “left the scene at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit for Miller’s arrest.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries.

In the meantime, Douglas County authorities asked for the public’s help in locating the Lexus, listing the description on roadside signs in the area. Tuesday evening, a motorist driving on Interstate 25 near Belleview Avenue reported seeing a white Lexus CT200h that had front passenger-side damage and a broken passenger-side mirror.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run has been located and an arrest has been made. THANK YOU ALL for helping us to solve this crime! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 26, 2017

The license plate provided by the motorist led deputies to Miller’s home. When they arrived there shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, no one answered the door.

About 15 minutes later, a deputy saw the Lexus heading east on Ridgegate Parkway near South Peoria Street. The SUV’s headlights were off when the deputy pulled the driver over.

Miller was at the wheel. According to the affidavit, she told the deputy that “the damage to the vehicle occurred while backing out of her garage” which, the deputy noted, “is not consistent with my training on how the damage had occurred.”

In addition, the broken passenger-side mirror was duct-taped to the side of the car.

Miller, according to the affidavit, said “she did not know when she put duct tape on the mirror.” She also could not explain when the damage occurred.

In addition, she told the officer she had left her house at 10 that morning for a noon appointment in Cherry Creek but could not remember the name or phone number of the client she was to meet.

Miller was released after posting $5,000 bail. She is due in court for the formal filing of charges on Monday.

