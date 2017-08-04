'Don't scream': Stabbing victim testifies in Fort Collins murder trial

Defendant Tolentino Corzo Avendano looks on during the first day of a trial in which he has been charged with first-degree murder from the February 2016 stabbing (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Sara Mondragon’s world was black.

On a frigid night in February 2016, she lay on her stomach on the wood floor of her Fort Collins bedroom, numb and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. She couldn’t move or see.

Then her 2-year-old daughter grabbed her hand.

“I wasn’t numb anymore as soon as I felt her little hand,” Mondragon said through tears Thursday before a jury at the Larimer County Justice Center. “She kept telling me, ‘Come on, Mom.’”

Mondragon, star witness in the murder trial of 27-year-old Tolentino Corzo-Avendano, entered the room in a wheelchair and limped to the stand clutching a cane. Attorneys asked her to recount the night she said plays in her head like a movie on repeat: the night she said Corzo-Avendano stabbed her and killed her grandmother, 61-year-old Kathy Mondragon.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2vxJ4s0

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan