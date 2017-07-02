DougCo man booked on murder charge after weekend shooting

(Photo: DCSO)

KUSA - A man in Douglas County faces a murder charge after he shot someone he thought was breaking into his home on Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect, Frank Leo Huner, may have shot and killed his own son at the home on Elk Canyon Circle in Sedalia.

A coroner still has to identify the body in order to confirm the person shot was indeed Huner's son.

Huner was booked on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KUSA-TV