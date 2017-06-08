Douglas County High School teacher under investigation

(Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A Douglas County High School teacher is under investigation.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents saying Brian Stebbins was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity.

The school put Stebbins on leave pending the investigation.

According the district, Stebbins teaches English at Douglas County High School. He has been a teacher in the district since 1998.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department has not released any other information about the case.

