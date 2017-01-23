DPD announces no punishment for officers who shot, killed teen

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - The family of a teen killed by police in 2015 released a statement after it was announced the officers involved in the shooting will not be punished.

Police say Jessica Hernandez, 17, was shot after she drove toward two officers in a stolen car nearly two years ago on Jan. 26, 2015.

The four people in the car with her were not hurt, but one officer suffered a fractured leg when the car pinned him against a building.

The officers who shot the teen, Daniel Greene and Gabriel Jordan, were placed on administrative leave immediately after the shooting.

Hernandez was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but an officer who fired his weapon said he felt threatened when he saw the car coming toward him.

In June 2015, the district attorney declined to press criminal charges against the officers, citing they were justified.

DPD said on Monday the officers "used appropriate force in compliance with the departmental policies and procedures."

The department's policy has since changed, which now doesn't allow officers to shoot at moving cars. The policy was revised to say there must be a threat other than a moving vehicle before an officer is allow to fire on the vehicle.

After the policy was updated in 2015, the Denver Police Protection Association came out in opposition to it. Association president Nick Rogers said the policy would set police up for failure.

DPD is currently in the draft phase of a revised use of force policy and is asking for public input.

The Hernandez family says Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called them personally Monday to deliver the findings. The call comes two months after the family met with the mayor and Police Chief Robert White to discuss Jessica’s death.

“The family has expressed to Mayor Hancock their appreciation for his willingness to grieve and pray with them,” an additional statement released by the Hernandez family read.

“[Jessie’s family has tried to channel their pain in a positive light,” said family lawyer Arash Jahanian. “The family really is trying to honor Jessie's memory. Anytime you would talk to her mom she just said Jessie wanted peace, Jessie was peace, Jessie tried to live peace.”

Throughout the last two years the Hernandez family has responded to Jessica’s death with understandable hostility. Their statements Monday were not.

“Jessie would not have wanted violence to come out of her death. The family has been trying to, as hurt as they are, move forward in a positive way,” Jahanian elaborated.

Several agencies reviewed the shooting, including Denver Police Department Internal Affairs Division, Office of the Independent Monitor and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. All of them more or less agreed no punishment should be taken and the officers' actions were "appropriate and necessary."

The Denver Police Department places great value on the sanctity of life and mourns with the community when a life is lost tragically,” said Chief Robert C. White. “When officers must use deadly force, a full review of the incident takes place. After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the Jessica Hernandez case it has been determined that the officers’ actions do not warrant disciplinary action. Nonetheless, this incident is a tragedy for all involved. Ms. Hernandez had her whole life in front of her and we mourn her loss with the family.

