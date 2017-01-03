DPD: At least 5 businesses broken into on South Broadway

Several business owners woke up to shattered windows early Tuesday morning as police investigated a series of smash-and-grabs. (Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

DENVER - Police are trying to find who broke into at least five businesses along South Broadway early Tuesday morning.

A 9NEWS photographer near South Broadway and Alameda Avenue saw three businesses – a Cost Cutters, Subway and UPS store – with broken windows.

DPD also says a dispensary was burglarized.

Police say the burglaries happened within hours of one another.

No description of any suspects has been released.

