DPD: At least 5 businesses broken into on South Broadway

DENVER - Police are trying to find who broke into at least five businesses along South Broadway early Tuesday morning.
A 9NEWS photographer near South Broadway and Alameda Avenue saw three businesses – a Cost Cutters, Subway and UPS store – with broken windows.
DPD also says a dispensary was burglarized.
Police say the burglaries happened within hours of one another.
No description of any suspects has been released.
