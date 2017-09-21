DPD employee accused harassing woman after he took a crash report

Jonathan Diaz (Photo: DPD)

DENVER - A civilian employee for the Denver Police Department has resigned and was taken into custody after a woman said he repeatedly contacted her after he took a crash report even though she didn’t want him to.

Jonathan Diaz, 41, was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of misdemeanor harassment. He has since resigned from his position as a civilian crash technician at DPD, a job where he was tasked with responding to minor car crashes.

The victim says Diaz has been harassing her since he took a crash report on an incident involving her vehicle in July.

Diaz had to undergo a background check and specialized training for his position with DPD.



