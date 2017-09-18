DPD identifies man arrested in fatal Denver wreck

Adrian Valdez (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department has identified the man who was arrested following a fatal crash in the Cheesman Park area early Sunday morning and who they said initially fled the scene.

Adrian Valdez, 20, is being under for investigation of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, DPD said Monday.

The two-car wreck happened at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday. One person died and has not yet been identified.

Police initially detained two people after the crash, but only Valdez was arrested.



© 2017 KUSA-TV