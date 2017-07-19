NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - Police have asked residents in a northeast Denver neighborhood to be on alert as they looked for a wanted suspect Wednesday afternoon.

That person has since been taken into custody.

Denver Police said in a tweet their activity centered around the area of the 1700 block of Wabash and Willow Streets – not far from East Colfax Avenue.

No additional details about who the wanted person was were immediately available.

ALERT: #DPD in the area of the 1700 block of Willow/Wabash working to contact a wanted person. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ldf4PQf0LF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 19, 2017

