DENVER - Police have asked residents in a northeast Denver neighborhood to be on alert as they looked for a wanted suspect Wednesday afternoon.
That person has since been taken into custody.
Denver Police said in a tweet their activity centered around the area of the 1700 block of Wabash and Willow Streets – not far from East Colfax Avenue.
No additional details about who the wanted person was were immediately available.
ALERT: #DPD in the area of the 1700 block of Willow/Wabash working to contact a wanted person. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ldf4PQf0LF— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 19, 2017
