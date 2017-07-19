KUSA
Wanted suspect arrested in NE Denver

Allison Sylte, KUSA 3:44 PM. MDT July 19, 2017

DENVER - Police have asked residents in a northeast Denver neighborhood to be on alert as they looked for a wanted suspect Wednesday afternoon.

That person has since been taken into custody. 

Denver Police said in a tweet their activity centered around the area of the 1700 block of Wabash and Willow Streets – not far from East Colfax Avenue.

No additional details about who the wanted person was were immediately available.

